The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).

He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings