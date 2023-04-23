After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .234 with three home runs and a walk.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Gomes has driven in a run in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

