As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, April 23, Zach Eflin will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) as they take on the Chicago White Sox (7-14), who will answer with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-1, 4.29 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 18, or 90%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 15-1 (winning 93.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win.

The Rays have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.

The White Sox have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

