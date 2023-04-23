Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .214 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .232.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Mancini has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Mancini has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
