After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .333.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings