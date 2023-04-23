Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Zavala has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.79).
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
