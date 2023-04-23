Luis Torrens -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.
  • In five of 12 games this season, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
