Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.268 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Rays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has six doubles, five home runs and two walks while batting .233.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 2.79 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will look to Eflin (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
