When the New York Knicks (47-35) and Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) square off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Julius Randle and Evan Mobley will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 99-79, on Friday. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 21 points for the Knicks, and added four rebounds and six assists. Mitchell had 22 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists, for the Cavaliers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 21 4 6 2 0 0 RJ Barrett 19 8 3 1 0 3 Josh Hart 13 6 1 2 0 2

Cavaliers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22 7 5 2 0 2 Caris LeVert 17 4 3 0 0 3 Darius Garland 10 2 3 4 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.

Brunson paces his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is the Cavaliers' top scorer (28.3 points per game), and he averages 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him seventh in the NBA.

Mobley is the Cavaliers' top rebounder (9 per game), and he produces 16.2 points and 2.8 assists.

Darius Garland is averaging a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Cavaliers get 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers receive 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell CLE 26.8 3.9 4.2 1.3 0.5 3.3 Immanuel Quickley NY 21.9 3.8 4.5 1.5 0.1 3.1 Evan Mobley CLE 11.8 9.1 2.7 0.6 1.8 0.1 Quentin Grimes NY 16.1 4.1 3 1.1 0.2 3.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 6.1 9.3 1.2 1.1 2.7 0 Darius Garland CLE 15.9 1.9 4.9 1 0.3 1.6

