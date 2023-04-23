Jake Burger -- batting .214 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .250 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • This year, Burger has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 38.5% of his games this season, and 11.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Burger has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.79 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.