Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .307.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his 20 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has driven home a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
