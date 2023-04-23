Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two home runs and six walks while hitting .333.
- In six of 12 games this season (50.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (25.0%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (2-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.