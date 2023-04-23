On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Rays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two home runs and six walks while hitting .333.

In six of 12 games this season (50.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (25.0%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings