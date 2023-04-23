On Sunday, April 23, Max Muncy's Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) visit Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (12-8) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (3-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-1, 0.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have been a +120 moneyline underdog on four occasions this season and won every game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

