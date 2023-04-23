The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger take the field at Wrigley Field against James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
Dodgers -145 +120 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.
  • Chicago has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog four times this season and won each of those games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 20 chances this season.
  • The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-6 6-2 6-5 6-3 7-7 5-1

