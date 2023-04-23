Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (12-8) and Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on April 23.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (3-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Marcus Stroman (2-1) for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Dodgers 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline underdog of +120 or worse.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.9 runs per game (118 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Cubs Schedule