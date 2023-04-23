Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers facing off at 3:30 PM on Sunday, April 23 ET, broadcast on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players