After hitting .278 with five doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has seven doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .279.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings