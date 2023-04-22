On Saturday, April 22, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) host Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (7-13) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +155. The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.57 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the White Sox and Rays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 17, or 89.5%, of those games.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter and won each time.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the White Sox this season with a +155 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.