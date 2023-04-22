White Sox vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
The Rays have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+165). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7 runs.
White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on it winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 20 opportunities.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-6
|4-7
|4-8
|3-5
|5-11
|2-2
