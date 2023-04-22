Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.80).
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
