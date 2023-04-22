After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .125 with .
  • Gonzalez has a base hit in three of 12 games played this year (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
  • McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.57 ERA ranks eighth, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
