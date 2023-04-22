The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 102-97 loss versus the 76ers, Bridges put up 26 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now let's examine Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 20.1 24.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.4 PRA 35.5 27.8 32.8 PR -- 24.5 29.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the 76ers

Bridges' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 43 26 6 5 4 1 1 4/17/2023 41 21 5 7 2 0 1 4/15/2023 34 30 5 1 2 1 0 4/9/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/11/2023 34 23 6 1 3 0 2 11/7/2022 44 15 5 1 1 1 0

