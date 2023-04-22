On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .196 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
  • In eight of 12 games this season, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.5 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).
