Hayden Wesneski will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the third of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 26 home runs.

Chicago is second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs lead baseball with a .290 batting average.

Chicago has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 114.

The Cubs have an OBP of .357 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago has the second-best ERA (3.01) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.128 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Wesneski (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In three starts, Wesneski has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics W 12-2 Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers W 13-0 Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Jameson Taillon Nick Martínez 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Hayden Wesneski Jesús Luzardo

