The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 19 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has an RBI in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings