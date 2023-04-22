The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.
  • He ranks 67th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 19 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vaughn has an RBI in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.57), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.