Bookmakers have set player props for James Harden, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-105) 6.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-139)
  • The 21 points Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).
  • Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Harden's year-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
  • Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (-120) 6.5 (-154) 2.5 (+115) 1.5 (-115)
  • The 16.5-point prop bet set for Tobias Harris on Saturday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Saturday's assists over/under for Harris (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.
  • He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)
  • Saturday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 24.5 points, 4.2 more than his season average.
  • Maxey has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Maxey's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.
  • Maxey's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-110) 4.5 (-139) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)
  • Bridges is averaging 20.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.4 less than Saturday's prop total.
  • Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).
  • Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Bridges has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM
17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)
  • The 17.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 0.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
  • Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

