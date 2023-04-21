Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .263 with six doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Grandal has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.57).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rays are sending Faucher (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
