The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has three home runs and a walk while batting .238.
  • In six of 11 games this year (54.5%) Gomes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9).
