How to Watch the White Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Tropicana Field.
White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 19 home runs.
- Fueled by 61 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 15th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Chicago has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 83 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The White Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.575 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (0-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Gibson
|4/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Zack Wheeler
|4/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Falter
|4/19/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Taijuan Walker
|4/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Calvin Faucher
|4/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Zach Eflin
|4/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|4/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|José Berríos
|4/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Yusei Kikuchi
