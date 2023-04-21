Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-12) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-2 and heavily favors the Rays to come out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Calvin Faucher to the mound, while Michael Kopech (0-2) will answer the bell for the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 8, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Chicago this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (83 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.44) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule