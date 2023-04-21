On Friday, Trey Mancini (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .217.
  • Mancini has picked up a hit in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.