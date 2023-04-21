Target Center is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) will square off on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Rudy Gobert is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves, 122-113, on Wednesday. Jamal Murray poured in a team-high 40 points for the Nuggets, and Edwards had 41 for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 41 2 4 2 3 6 Rudy Gobert 19 8 4 0 1 0 Mike Conley 14 1 7 0 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he contributes 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the league.

The Timberwolves receive 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.7 per game), and he averages 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell gets the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 25 4.5 4.4 1.5 1.1 2.7 Rudy Gobert 10.8 12.4 2.3 0.5 1.1 0 Kyle Anderson 10.7 5.6 5.8 1.4 1.1 0.7 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 8.2 3 0.2 0.4 2.3 Mike Conley 14.8 2.9 4.5 0.9 0.1 2.5

