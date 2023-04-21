The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

