The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 series lead.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)

Timberwolves (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 record of the T-Wolves.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 56.8% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 2 or more (50.9%).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Offensively Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.8 points allowed per game).

With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

