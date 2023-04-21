On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .348 with a home run and five walks.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in five of six games this year (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Suzuki has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings