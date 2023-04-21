The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Hoerner has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

