Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Hoerner is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
