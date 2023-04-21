The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Hoerner is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Hoerner has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.