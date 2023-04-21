On Friday, Nick Madrigal (.360 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has two doubles and two walks while hitting .323.
  • Madrigal has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
  • Madrigal has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Dodgers will send Urias (3-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (1.90), 14th in WHIP (1.014), and 24th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
