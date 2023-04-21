Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Luis Torrens (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens has a double and a walk while hitting .333.
- Torrens enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- In five of 10 games this year, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th.
