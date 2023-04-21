On Friday, Luis Torrens (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

Torrens has a double and a walk while hitting .333.

Torrens enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.

In five of 10 games this year, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings