On Friday, Luis Torrens (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luis Torrens At The Plate

  • Torrens has a double and a walk while hitting .333.
  • Torrens enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375.
  • In five of 10 games this year, Torrens got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias (3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th.
