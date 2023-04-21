Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has a double and a home run while batting .154.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Sosa has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
- Faucher (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
