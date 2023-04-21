Kyle Anderson and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets, Anderson put up 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Anderson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.8 PRA 18.5 19.6 22.1 PR -- 14.7 16.3 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nuggets

Anderson is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

He's put up 1.5 threes per game, or 3.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 27 10 7 4 0 0 1 4/16/2023 26 11 1 3 1 1 2 2/5/2023 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 1/18/2023 34 13 11 8 1 1 4 1/2/2023 31 19 4 8 3 0 3

