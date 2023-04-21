Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is set at 211.5 for the matchup.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|211.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.
- New York's outings this year have an average total of 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks are 46-36-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New York has won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
- New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 55.6% chance to win.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|64
|78%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|53
|64.6%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, New York has performed worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
- When New York totals more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Cavaliers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|22-18
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|7-11
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
