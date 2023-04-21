The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is set at 211.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's outings this year have an average total of 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 46-36-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, New York has won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.
  • Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, New York has performed worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
  • When New York totals more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Three of the Cavaliers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).
  • The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

