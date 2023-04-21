Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and five walks while hitting .212.
- In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Andrus has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
- In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.57).
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays will send Faucher (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
