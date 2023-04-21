Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, eight walks and two RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 29.4%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.90 ERA ranks 12th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
