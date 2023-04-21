On Friday, April 21 at 2:20 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) visit the Chicago Cubs (11-7) at Wrigley Field. Julio Urias will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Drew Smyly will take the hill for the Cubs.

The Dodgers are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+150). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (3-1, 1.90 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (1-1, 4.70 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won nine out of the 18 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

