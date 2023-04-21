Julio Urias is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+138).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Dodgers -165 +138 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +138 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 42% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.
  • The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-5 6-2 5-4 6-3 7-6 4-1

