After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 10 games this year (55.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (22.2%).

He has scored at least one run five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings