After batting .268 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has four doubles and four walks while batting .273.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.

Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this year.

In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

