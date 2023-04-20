After batting .190 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.

This season, Mancini has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

