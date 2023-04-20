Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .190 with a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .196 with a home run and a walk.
- This season, Mancini has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
