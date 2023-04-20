Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 2-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Athletics.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Suzuki picked up a hit in 65.8% of his games last year (73 of 111), with multiple hits in 25 of them (22.5%).
- He went yard in 11.7% of his games in 2022 (13 of 111), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last season out 111 (30.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 42 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove (0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 9.00 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.