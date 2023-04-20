The Chicago Cubs (11-6) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10) will square off in the series opener on Thursday, April 20 at Wrigley Field, with Jameson Taillon getting the ball for the Cubs and Michael Grove taking the hill for the Dodgers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +105. An 11-run total is set for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of +105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

